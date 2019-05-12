Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise KUHTA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KUHTA, Denise On Monday, May 6th, 2019, Denise Kuhta, devoted mother, nonna, wife and remarkable person passed away after a gutsy battle with ALS. Denise was born on May 5th, 1949 in San Mateo, California to Norma and Robert Meloling. She attended Mother Butler, an all-girls Catholic high school, and received her Bachelor of Arts from San Francisco State University. Denise married her beloved Ken Kuhta in Ashland, Oregon November 8th, 1974. They raised two children, Nicholas and Amy in Spokane, Washington. Denise had a 32-year career with US Bank in Spokane, working as both a team leader and Vice President of commercial lending. She served on the board for the YWCA of Spokane for several years, and in retirement she volunteered with the Bellingham Technical College ESL program. Denise was a lover of art, music and language. She was an accomplished pianist as a young woman, and a beautiful vocalist. Travel and language were a passion in her retirement, and she spoke Italian and French fluently. Italian cuisine, Parisian coffee, and Irish conversation were some of her favorite reflections. Her dearest travels were in Lucca, Italy the village of her grandparents. Denise will be remembered for her intelligence, her sensitivity, her fortitude, and her selfless devotion to her children and grandchildren. Denise was preceded in death by her husband Ken and her mother Norma and father Robert. Denise is survived by children Nicholas and Amy; sister Yvonne; grandchildren Elliot, Rudy, and Alan; nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery at 11:00am. We encourage donations to be made in her name to Bellingham Hospice and the ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter. Visit Denise's online memorial page at:

