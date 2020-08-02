MAGNER, Dennis Brooks "Den" Dennis "Den" Brooks Magner; a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away quietly at home on July 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. Den was born March 21, 1939, and spent his entire 81 years in Spokanea city he loved. He is survived by his wife, Anne; his children, Dennis D. Magner, Aaron (Kim) Magner and Melissa (Shawn) Davis; his eight grandchildren, Kylie Magner, Kennedy Magner, Aiden Davis, Carter Davis, Carlee Magner, Paige Davis, Brin Magner and Brooks Magner; his niece, Taryn (Scott) League and their daughter, Clare; and brothers- and sister-in-law, Mary and Steve Snyder, Jay Butler and Tim Brinson; as well as many other devoted nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Dave and Ann Magner; and sister, Megan Brinson. Teaching was his passion, whether to his students at Havermale Junior High and Lewis and Clark High School, or his children and grandchildren. Den never forgot a student's name or the memories that he shared with them, and he always loved reconnecting with former students. After retiring from teaching, he started a home contracting company with his wife and son, Aaron; and also began a commitment as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He served as the building supervisor for a women-only home build projecta role he took on honorably only after the intended project supervisor was unable to participate due to an injury. He proudly wore the pink shirt and hat as mandated of him by the build team membersmany of whom returned to join him on future build projects that he led. Through his sons, Den became involved as a volunteer with Hoopfest, overseeing construction of the site perimeter; and would often close his construction company for weeks prior to the event to prepare. Being a man of faith, the friends he made at St. Patrick's Parish were dear to him. That included his good buddy, Sr. Carol Lee of Eugene. Den had a love of boating, which began in his childhood years on Spirit Lake, Idaho. After graduating from North Central High School, Den joined the U.S. Coast Guard, where he greatly appreciated the mission of serving and saving lives; and his Coast Guard friends remained a very important part of his life. He later introduced his family to boating when his youngest son was 18 months old, and what followed were many summers of adventures on area rivers, lakes, San Juan Islands and Alaskan watersexperiences he cherished. Den approached life with lovelots of it. As a devoted husband, he and his wife Anne were inseparable on the multitude of projects and activities that they pursued togetherhe loved and appreciated her, and was so proud of the family they raised together. The time spent with his grandchildren was especially magical to grandpa though, and their remarks seem to indicate that the love was mutual: Kennedy thanks Grandpa for never failing to make her laugh and always being supportive and encouraging. Kylie shares that he taught her how to paint and build tree houses; and how to effectively push cousins, uncles and grandpas off the dock at the lake. Paige appreciates that Grandpa taught and supported her to be the best person she can be. Carlee recalls good memories of tree fort building, pictures painting and even corn on the cob eating...plus too many waffle and coffee (hot chocolate) breakfasts to count. Brooks isn't sure if Grandpa really did ever perfect his front flip off the boat, although he says he certainly gave it a seaman's try. Carter remembers warmly, building the Lego car and drinking coffee many mornings with Grandpa. Aiden recalls when he was about tenhe and Grandpa spent many many hours talking about myths and gods. Brin thanks Grandpa for untangling all those fishing lines, and wonders if he ever actually mastered standing on a paddle board? YOU HAD A GOOD LIFE MAGS! THANKS FOR LETTING US ALL RIDE ALONG! In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210, or a charity of your choice
.