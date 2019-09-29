Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis C. HERBERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HERBERT, Dennis C. If you met Dennis, you would remember him. He made all those around him feel special. Dennis had so many friends and family who loved him. After his cancer diagnosis two years ago, he became very mindful of the present, facing his trial with dignity and grace. Dennis spent the precious time being with his family and friends doing all the activities he loved. "No regrets, he said, I've had a great life." Dennis C. Herbert passed away September 23, 2019 in Portland, Oregon, 68 years old having lived a life full of fun, laughter and love. Dennis was born in 1951 to Vernon and Edna May Herbert in Spokane, Washington. Graduated from West Valley High School in 1969 and earned a BA and MA from Eastern Washington University. Married his best friend, Crystal Knowles Herbert in 1972. Dennis was a Math teacher at North Kitsap High School in Poulsbo, Olympia High School in Olympia and Dishman Hills High School in Spokane. Survived by his mother, Edna May Herbert; his wife, Crystal; two children, Jessi Herbert (Ben Jaffe) and Joseph Pfeiffer-Herbert (Anna), and four amazing grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother David (Diana) Herbert and sister Connie (Larry) Ross. Dennis completed 10 marathons, including the Boston Marathon twice and 13 Triathalons. He loved movies, brew pubs, swimming, hiking, camping, fishing, running, biking, traveling and reading. Dennis was excellent at woodworking building unique fences, furniture, decks, and his last project, an amazing grill shack. Dennis was the bass guitar player in his reunited high school band...The Sound Barrier. Meeting the guys for practice was one of the highlights of his final years. If you would like, please donate to American Cancer research or the Portland Food Bank. A service will be held at Millwood Presbyterian Church in Spokane Valley on Saturday, October 5th at 2pm.

