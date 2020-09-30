JANSEN, Dennis D. Dennis D. Jansen passed away peacefully at home in his happy place on September 21, 2020 sur-rounded by his family. Dennis was born April 3, 1942 to Ora and Eloise Jansen and raised in Chelan / Wenatchee area. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judy Miller. Dennis is survived by his partner (Rose Gray); his brother Thom (Deb) Jansen; sixix children, Jeff Jansen, Robert (Leizel) Jansen, Chris (Larry) Jansen, Lisa (Steve) Jeffords, Cindy (Carl) Hansen, and Dennis Jansen; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Dennis was a lifetime sprinkler installer, landscaper and also a vehicle painter. His interests and hobbies included making his yard beautiful and planting many beautiful flowers, fast cars and life. There will be a memorial service and viewing Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home starting at 1:00. Because of the virus and limitations this will be available online for friends and family to view. At 3:00 we are hosting a reception in Denny's favorite place (his back yard) for anyone that was unable to join us at the chapel. Contact me (Rose) for more details.



