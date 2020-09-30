1/2
Dennis D. JANSEN
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANSEN, Dennis D. Dennis D. Jansen passed away peacefully at home in his happy place on September 21, 2020 sur-rounded by his family. Dennis was born April 3, 1942 to Ora and Eloise Jansen and raised in Chelan / Wenatchee area. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judy Miller. Dennis is survived by his partner (Rose Gray); his brother Thom (Deb) Jansen; sixix children, Jeff Jansen, Robert (Leizel) Jansen, Chris (Larry) Jansen, Lisa (Steve) Jeffords, Cindy (Carl) Hansen, and Dennis Jansen; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Dennis was a lifetime sprinkler installer, landscaper and also a vehicle painter. His interests and hobbies included making his yard beautiful and planting many beautiful flowers, fast cars and life. There will be a memorial service and viewing Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home starting at 1:00. Because of the virus and limitations this will be available online for friends and family to view. At 3:00 we are hosting a reception in Denny's favorite place (his back yard) for anyone that was unable to join us at the chapel. Contact me (Rose) for more details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial Gathering
03:00 PM
Denny's favorite place (his back yard)
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved