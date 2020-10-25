VERMILLION, Dennis Dale

Dennis Vermillion passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. Dennis was born on August 5, 1936, in Kent, Minnesota, and spent most of his childhood in Fort Benton, Montana, where he discovered his love for the game of basketball. As an exceptional athlete, he later attended Gonzaga University on a basketball scholarship and remained a Zag's basketball fan through the years. While at Gonzaga, he met Barbara Ross (Vermillion). They wed in 1961 in Colville, Washington, and remained together for 59 years.

Dennis enjoyed a long, successful career at Pacific Gas Transmission. He had a fun-loving outlook on life and enjoyed time with family and friends boating on Coeur d'Alene Lake, where he later became a summertime resident. Over the years, Dennis picked up the game of golf and spent his early retirement years traveling with Barbara and golfing friends to Southern California and Arizona during the winter months.

He was a loving husband, father of three, grandfather of five, and great-grandfather of three. The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided to Dennis by the staff at Sullivan Park Assisted Living and Horizon Hospice. Dennis is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Dennis Vermillion (Marlene) and Douglas Vermillion (Cyndi), and daughter Mary Erbland (David); grandchildren Kristie and Ross Vermillion, and Lindsey Woody, Madison Barney, and Connor Vermillion; great-grandchildren Makai Woody, Maverick Woody, and Mila Woody. Dennis was preceded in death by Mel Vermillion (father), Teckla Vermillion (mother), Jerry Vermillion (brother), Gregory Vermillion (brother), Elaine Johnson (sister), and Millie Gordon (sister).

Funeral Mass will be celebrated for family and friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Paschal's Catholic Church, 2523 N. Park Road, Spokane Valley, WA, with a rosary being said at 12noon. Current Covid-19 restrictions apply. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer any donations be made in Dennis' name to St. Paschal's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 141125, Spokane Valley, WA 99214 or Poor Clare Nuns, 4419 N. Hawthorne Road, Spokane, WA 99205. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

