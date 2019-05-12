Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis E. HUNT Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUNT, Dennis E., Sr. (Age 85) Deer Park Washington Dennis E. Hunt, Sr., passed away Monday, April 29th in his home. Born and raised in Hermiston Oregon the son of Chester Lee and Mary Gertrude Hunt. Later moved to Sanders Idaho where he graduated from Plummer High School until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Dennis moved to Spokane in 1955. In 1956 he met his wife Janet Gilbert and later married on June 2, 1957. In 1960 he began working in the freight business until the late 1980's. In 1968 Dennis, Janet and their children moved to Deer Park where they reside today. He spent 17 years volunteering for the Fair and Rodeo of Deer Park with his sidekick, John Merrick. He was an active member and volunteer for the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Deer Park. Dennis enjoyed camping with his family, later spending time at Deer Lake boating and enjoying their lake cabin. Dennis took great pride in his home and beautiful lawn and loved tinkering around the house. Dennis is preceded in death by his brother Cecil and survived by his sisters and beloved husbands, Eileen and Dick Epler, Verda Wright, Leella and Carl Volk, Sharon and Gary Leiden and Connie Perkey, his wife of 61 years, Janet (Gilbert) Hunt, his son, Dennis E. Hunt, Jr., and wife Marcia, his daughters Debbie Johnson, Darlene and husband Tom Kern, four Grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and several wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. By his request no memorial service.

