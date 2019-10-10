HALLGARTH, Dennis Emory "Denny" March 12, 1938- October 4, 2019 Born to Shirley and Emory Hallgarth in Deer Park, WA on March 12, 1938. In 1959, he married Lois and they were married 60 years. He was a loving husband, father, "papa", brother, and friend to many. He owned his own business "Denny's Painting" for several years. He later retired with McCloskey Construction (Ron) whom he considered a good friend. Dennis took pride in painting houses and his touch of expertise can be seen throughout the Spokane area. He leaves behind his wife Lois; four daughters Linda, Sherrie, Kathy, and Cindy. Also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings Joan Marie (Jerry), Shannon (Carlos), and Monte (Chris) in the Seattle area. In respect to his wishes, he did not want a formal service, although the family will have a celebration of life on October 12th at 3:00 pm at the Woodhaven Apts Club House for family and friends. Online guest book at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 10, 2019