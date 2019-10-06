HARGREAVES, Dennis Dennis was born in Lethbridge, Alberta. He earned his degree in Metallurgical Engineering at the University of Idaho, in 1959. Newly married, he and his wife, Laurel (nee Averill), moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Dennis was employed as a metallurgist. Always curious and adaptable, Dennis worked in many aspects of the steel industry, ranging from direct production, to sales in refractory products. The family moved three times, finally settling in Spokane upon Dennis' retirement. Each move provided a new place to grow and explore, to cultivate a garden and make new friends. Dennis was the kind of person who seldom met a stranger, and was quite pleased to be able to travel the world for his work. Business contacts soon became friends, and Dennis was always up for an adventure even more so, if it involved great food and a good story or two. Predeceased by his wife, Laurel, his brother, Tom, and his parents, he is survived by his children, Valerie (Darrel); sons Robert and Curtis, two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Alex) and Michael, several much-loved nieces and nephews, and extended family spread far and wide. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Holy Family Hospital and Northern Idaho Advanced Care Hospital for their professionalism, sensitivity, and unrelenting optimism. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held on October 12, 2019, beginning with dinner at 5 pm, at the Colander Restaurant in Trail, BC. Please advise the family if you plan to attend.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019