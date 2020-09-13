1/2
Dennis Keith EVANS
EVANS, Dennis Keith (Age 73) Dennis was born in Fort Scott, Kansas in 1947 to Vence and Elva Evans. Their family moved to Sutherland, NE in 1962, where he grew up with his four brothers. Dennis attended Sutherland High School and went on to become a Journeyman Electrician and worked as a lineman for many years before moving to Spokane, WA in the mid-70s. After a long and wonderful career with General Pacific he retired in 2010. He married Vickie Shults in 1984 and they had 36 wonderful years together. They have one daughter, Shawna (Dan) Pilkinton and two grandchildren, Ryan and Rachel. Other family members include his brothers Ron, Ray, and Robert, mother-in-law Evie Shults, brother-in-law Mark (Diane) Shults and numerous nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Doug and father-in-law Warren Shults. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating with his family at Lake Roosevelt. As a young man, he loved rodeoing and breaking horses. He also loved telling stories and making people happy. Dennis was an avid reader, very intelligent and loved sharing his knowledge with everyone. Dennis was a wonderful grandad to his two grandkids and he loved his family and dog, Annie more than anything. No services are planned, but just remember "The Story Teller."

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
