BUTLER, Dennis Lee Dennis was born to Carol (Bennett) and Ben Butler May 23, 1951 in Seattle, WA. He passed away May 4, 2019 in Spokane. He is survived by his sons, Beau King and Kyle Butler. Also surviving Dennis are his brothers, Tom (Kathy), Bill, Ben and his sister Kathy (Marc) Savidge. Nephews Peter (Marissa), Joseph (Melissa), Benjamin, Andrew, and nieces Stephanie Savidge, Emily Savidge, Elizabeth Van Den Berg (David), and Rebecca Butler. He is also survived by his partner, Jan Kostelecky. After the death of his mother in 1964, Dennis' father married Nancy (Sheridan) Butler, who became "Mom." While Dennis was growing up, the family moved often because of his Dad's job. They settled in Spokane where Dennis graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1969. Over the years Dennis worked as a Lumberjack, for Boise Cascade and Kaiser before owning his own business, Gemini Maintenance. An avid outdoorsman, he liked to hunt. But the time he enjoyed the most was fishing with this boys. At his request, there will be no service. A Celebration of Dennis' life will held later in the summer.
Published in Spokesman-Review from June 12 to June 16, 2019