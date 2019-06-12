Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Lee Butler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BUTLER, Dennis Lee Dennis was born to Carol (Bennett) and Ben Butler May 23, 1951 in Seattle, WA. He passed away May 4, 2019 in Spokane. He is survived by his sons, Beau King and Kyle Butler. Also surviving Dennis are his brothers, Tom (Kathy), Bill, Ben and his sister Kathy (Marc) Savidge. Nephews Peter (Marissa), Joseph (Melissa), Benjamin, Andrew, and nieces Stephanie Savidge, Emily Savidge, Elizabeth Van Den Berg (David), and Rebecca Butler. He is also survived by his partner, Jan Kostelecky. After the death of his mother in 1964, Dennis' father married Nancy (Sheridan) Butler, who became "Mom." While Dennis was growing up, the family moved often because of his Dad's job. They settled in Spokane where Dennis graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1969. Over the years Dennis worked as a Lumberjack, for Boise Cascade and Kaiser before owning his own business, Gemini Maintenance. An avid outdoorsman, he liked to hunt. But the time he enjoyed the most was fishing with this boys. At his request, there will be no service. A Celebration of Dennis' life will held later in the summer.

BUTLER, Dennis Lee Dennis was born to Carol (Bennett) and Ben Butler May 23, 1951 in Seattle, WA. He passed away May 4, 2019 in Spokane. He is survived by his sons, Beau King and Kyle Butler. Also surviving Dennis are his brothers, Tom (Kathy), Bill, Ben and his sister Kathy (Marc) Savidge. Nephews Peter (Marissa), Joseph (Melissa), Benjamin, Andrew, and nieces Stephanie Savidge, Emily Savidge, Elizabeth Van Den Berg (David), and Rebecca Butler. He is also survived by his partner, Jan Kostelecky. After the death of his mother in 1964, Dennis' father married Nancy (Sheridan) Butler, who became "Mom." While Dennis was growing up, the family moved often because of his Dad's job. They settled in Spokane where Dennis graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1969. Over the years Dennis worked as a Lumberjack, for Boise Cascade and Kaiser before owning his own business, Gemini Maintenance. An avid outdoorsman, he liked to hunt. But the time he enjoyed the most was fishing with this boys. At his request, there will be no service. A Celebration of Dennis' life will held later in the summer. Published in Spokesman-Review from June 12 to June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close