LUNSTROTH, Dennis July 22, 1955 March 8, 2020 Dennis died at home surrounded by a lot of love from his wife, daughter, and dogs from pulmonary fibrosis. For the past three years, he fought hard with an unwavering positive attitude. His passion in life was working with kids, mainly as a coach and teacher. He would generously help anyone and everyone no matter what walk of life they were from. His smile and laugh would captivate everyone in a room and leave a lasting impression. He will be dearly missed and forever be in Kerri and Rachel's hearts. His Celebration of Life is Saturday, March 21st at 6 p.m. at the Foothills Community Center, 11102 N. Forker Rd., Spokane.

