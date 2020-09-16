BOARDMAN, Dennis M. (Age 60) Dennis Boardman, 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 22, 2020 at home in Caldwell, Idaho. Dennis was born in Panama City, FL to Arthur and Laverne Boardman on April 2nd, 1960. After graduating in 1978 from Cheney High School, he attended and graduated EWU. Dennis was a journeyman electrician. He owned and operated Moonlight Electric in Oregon. He also worked in Spokane, Anchorage, Boise, and Quincy. He was a proud member of IBEW Local Union 291. Dennis had a big heart, was very generous and would help anyone. He was the kind of person who would give a stranger the jacket off his back. Dennis also loved to travel. He was proud of his Alaskan Native Heritage and was loyal, devoted and protective of his family and friends. He made sure that his family and friends knew that he cared about them. He loved going fishing and skiing. Give him a moment to get to know you, and he would captivate you with his ability to share his life experiences that left you wanting to hear more. Dennis was also an avid collector. While in Oregon he met and married the love of his life, Teresa. Dennis is survived by his wife Teresa and children, Julian, Drusilla and Jessica Aira; mother LaVerne and Charles "Gary" Hopson, father Arthur and Liz Boardman, siblings Ken Boardman, Sandra (Ken) Reiber, Cheryl (Brian) Nagozruk, Paul (Terri) Lincoln, and Julie Boardman, two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was one-of-a-kind, loved by many, and will be missed by all. May your spirit soar. Due to COVID, a date for a Celebration of his Life is undetermined at this time. Online condolences can be left at legacy.com