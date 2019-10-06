Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis M. HUMPHREY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUMPHREY, Dennis M. "Denny" "Coach" Denny,"COACH," passed away on October 2, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake, WA, where he had been a resident for the previous 15 months. He was born April, 4, 1940, to Claude and Mildred Humphrey in Spokane and attended his early years of school there. Denny then moved with his family to Valley, WA, where they resided until moving to Reardan, WA, where he spent his senior year. He was a three-sport athlete throughout his high school career and excelled in basketball. He graduated from Reardan High School in 1958 and later attended SCC, where he continued to play basketball. He earned his teaching degree in 1968 from EWSC. Denny went on to enjoy a 34-year career in public education and coaching. His work spanned the "B" schools including Lacrosse, Chewelah, Ritzville and finally at Cheney High School where he spent his last 22 years before retiring in 2002. Following retirement, he served as an assistant on the basketball coaching staff at EWU. In the early years his work included coaching three sports per year, driving the school bus, washing uniforms, sweeping the gym and lining his own football field. Some of his proudest moments were spent coaching his sons. His sense of work ethic was a role model for all, paying strict attention to detail. He had high expectations for students and athletes and enjoyed remaining in contact with many of them to his final days. Denny was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame after amassing 552 career wins. He was very proud of his family and his retirement years were spent attending the games and activities of his children, grandchildren and many friends. Denny is survived by his wife, Bev; son Jay and wife Debbie, son Keith, son Rhett and his wife Lisa, and daughter Lindsey; grandchildren Zachary, Jenna (Cody), Jack and Ensley Mae. Denny has one sister, Karen Meye, and two brothers, Mark and Brian Humphrey. The family wishes to thank so many cherished friends and extended family who visited Denny to the very end of his battle with dementia. If inclined, donations to Hospice of Spokane would be appreciated by the family. Services will be held on October 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm Faith Bible Church, 600 West Cora Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205. Heritage Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

