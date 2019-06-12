Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis M. WENDLANDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WENDLANDT, Dennis M. Dennis M. Wendlandt was born June 27, 1946 to Phyllis (Hein) and Elwood Wendlandt. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Glunz) Wendlandt; siblings, Sandy Demulling and Bill Wendlandt and three generations of nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Don, Dave and Al Glunz and Chuck Hathaway; sisters-in-law, Carol Hathaway, Kathy Wright and Darlynn Wendlandt. Dennis graduated from Reardan High School, Spokane Community College and Eastern Washington University. Dennis worked at the Lind Grange Supply and then was proprietor of the Spokane Circle 8 Square Dance Shop. Dennis was awed by driving his pickup with camper, pulling a vendor trailer through the Seattle traffic. He loved farming, his 49 Chevy Pickup, Grandpa Oren's heirloom machinists hand book, Model T running gear, metal Lathe, model train running stock and dressing up to square dance for over 25 years. We had some fun and enjoyed great people. Rest in peace, love, your "wif". A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12 noon at The Cathedral of our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane, WA. Interment will follow at the Spring Creek Cemetery near Reardan, WA.

WENDLANDT, Dennis M. Dennis M. Wendlandt was born June 27, 1946 to Phyllis (Hein) and Elwood Wendlandt. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Glunz) Wendlandt; siblings, Sandy Demulling and Bill Wendlandt and three generations of nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Don, Dave and Al Glunz and Chuck Hathaway; sisters-in-law, Carol Hathaway, Kathy Wright and Darlynn Wendlandt. Dennis graduated from Reardan High School, Spokane Community College and Eastern Washington University. Dennis worked at the Lind Grange Supply and then was proprietor of the Spokane Circle 8 Square Dance Shop. Dennis was awed by driving his pickup with camper, pulling a vendor trailer through the Seattle traffic. He loved farming, his 49 Chevy Pickup, Grandpa Oren's heirloom machinists hand book, Model T running gear, metal Lathe, model train running stock and dressing up to square dance for over 25 years. We had some fun and enjoyed great people. Rest in peace, love, your "wif". A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12 noon at The Cathedral of our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane, WA. Interment will follow at the Spring Creek Cemetery near Reardan, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close