BRADLEY, Dennis Matthew (Age 68) On Friday, April 10th, 2020, Dennis Matthew Bradley, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 68. Dennis was born on August 30th, 1951 in Sturgis, SD to James and Julia Bradley. He grew up in Sturgis with three brothers, Bob, John and Mike along with two sisters Marilyn and Diane. After high school, he moved to Torrance, CA where he began his 40 year career with Safeway. There he met the love of his life, Laurie, and within four months they were married on July 7th, 1972. They had a very strong, loving marriage for 48 years. In 1975, Dennis moved his family to Spokane, WA, where he began his management career with Safeway. Dennis and Laurie raised two wonderful children Angela and Beau. Dennis built a beautiful life for his family on an amazing ranch on the south hill of Spokane, WA. Dennis loved politics, tinkering around his shop, shooting his guns, woodworking, welding, fishing and riding horses; he would go on camping trips with his wife, and ride horses all throughout the mountains. He had the greatest optimistic attitude, incredible talent in making people laugh, even perfect strangers. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. Dennis is survived by his beautiful wife Laurie; his two children, son Beau and his wife Nadia, daughter Angela and her husband Chad Fortensky; four grandchildren: Matthew, Zach, Bella and Alia; his brothers Bob and Mike, and sister Marilyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Julia, brother John, sister Diane and nephew Justin. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Dennis' Life will be held at a later date.

