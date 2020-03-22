Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Michael LUMLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUMLEY, Dennis Michael (Age 71) Dennis Michael Lumley, age 71, passed away on March 18, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. He was born December 10, 1948 in Polson, Montana. Dennis is preceded in death by parents, Duane and Evelyn Lumley, brother Larry. Denny graduated from N.C. High in 1968 and joined the Army and was deployed to Vietnam. Denny is survived by son, Shawn Lumley, daughter, Nichole Lumley, son, DJ Lumley-Sharp sister, Barbara "RB" Howard, brothers, Greg and Kay Lumley and Scott Lumley, Grandkids, Milla Lumley, John Lumley Gay and Tinsley Lumley Sharp. Denny sold manufactured homes for many years at Mobile Coral, Post Falls, Idaho. Denny had PTSD, several strokes, heart issues and ended up in a wheelchair. October 2019, he had a stent put in his heart at Deaconess hospital. Then was moved to The Garden Nursing home. He went back to Deaconess and had his leg amputated February 25, 2020. Then passed at The Gardens three weeks later. We will be having a celebration of Denny's life later due to the Virus. We will be in touch! WE ALL LOVE YOU DENNY R.I.P.

