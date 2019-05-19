Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Oliver CHRISTMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTMAN, Dennis Oliver Dennis left us on May 10th 2019 to join his siblings, parents and friends. Born in Spokane, WA to Lloyd and Mabel (Weaver) Christman on Christmas morning 1941 as the youngest of six. He was a lifelong resident of the Spokane area. After his Navy service in the Viet Nam War, he married his child- hood sweetheart Mary Ann Bastine in 1963 and together they raised their children Jeffery and Deanna. Dennis worked as a Journeyman machinist at RA Hanson before earning his degrees in Business and Watchmaking. He was the youngest Certified Master Watchmaker at that time. Dennis had a love of the outdoors with camping, hunting, hiking and fishing that he shared with all who came into his life. He retired with a passion for sailing, photography and was a proud member of The Spokane Philatelic Society. He will be best remembered for his childlike zest for life. He will be greatly missed. The Celebration of his Life will be held at the Christman Family home on May 25th from noon until four.

Published in Spokesman-Review from May 19 to May 22, 2019

