BOWER, Dennis Ray Dennis Ray Bower, passed away early April 4, 2019 at his home in Spokane Valley. He was born May 20, 1955 at Selfridge AFB Hospital in Mt. Clemens, MI. In October of 1955 the family moved "home" to Spokane, WA and settled in Millwood. Dennis attended West Valley Schools, graduating in 1973. During his school years he participated in Boy Scouts, played piano and the drums, forming a rock band with his friends. After graduating from high school, he was employed by Kaiser Aluminum, Trentwood, and retired after 43 years as a boiler house operator. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed kayaking, hiking and climbing, especially on Mt. Rainier and the North Cascade Range. He loved pinball and owned and restored several pinball machines. He was a member of the local pinball community. He is survived by his two sons, Russell Bower and wife Misti, Spokane Valley, Adam Bower, Otis Orchards, WA; his parents Don and Eleanor Bower of Millwood, WA; two sisters, Susan Golden of Orofino, ID, and Lois Sargent of Spokane, several, nieces, nephews and cousins. Neptune Society, Celebration of Life Service to be held at Woodlawn Cemetery , St. Maries, ID at a later date.

