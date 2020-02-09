SISK, Dennis Dennis was born in Spokane, WA on August 22, 1956. He died in Burien, WA on January 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice "Bud" and Sally Sisk. He is survived by his sisters Kathy Yedica, Jackie Caferro (Jay) of Spokane and his brother Larry Sisk of Kirkland, WA, his nephews Brian Caferro (Laura), Nick Yedica, niece Toni Bergstedt (Simeon) and great nieces and nephews. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1974 and attended Spokane Community College. He worked for Washington Legal Messengers of Seattle for many years. He was an avid fan of the Seahawks, Zags basketball and especially his Alma Mater, the Bullpups. He will always be remembered as our fun and loving Uncle Dennis. There will be a private family service at a later date.

