DRISKILL, Denny King Denny King Driskill passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Denny was also well-known in the Spokane area as a gifted athlete, coach, and teacher. Denny was born July 18, 1937 in Spokane, Washington. He is the second child of King and Madolyn (Devereaux) Driskill. Denny graduated from Rogers High School in 1956. He attended CWCE in Ellensburg on athletic scholarships and graduated from Whitworth College in 1964. Denny manifested his athletic abilities at a young age. His family owned a house in Hidden Bay on Chatcolet Lake, and he spent most of his childhood summers there. He learned how to swim at four years old and was an avid swimmer throughout his life. As a teenager, Denny was a standout runner. The hurdles event was his favorite and his best: he broke the state record his junior year and then broke his previous record his senior year. While in college, he was invited to the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon and ranked 7th in the nation in the hurdles. Denny's hobbies included travel, history, reading, learning different cultures, and biking. He was also creative in making and building things. His interest in travel was sparked while he served in the Navy for two years. After teaching a class on Native American Studies, he lived with the Cree Indians in Canada. Denny and his family lived in many different cities and he taught elementary, junior, and high school. Denny coached countless athletes during his career as a track and field, cross country, wrestling, basketball, and volleyball coach. He supported local athletes after retirement by attending sports games all over Spokane; he particularly enjoyed watching his grandkids' activities. Denny was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Denny married Myrna Leichner on June 7, 1964. They have three children: Tye Driskill, Tabetha (Andy) Bren, and Kamie (Dale) Blad. They are the grandparents of six grandchildren: Aubry Blad, Tycie (Brian) Monson, Carson Driskill, Ayla (Manny) Swart, McLaine Driskill, and Aunya Blad. Denny and Myrna have three great-grandsons. He is survived by these relatives, as well as his sister Jackie Peters (of Spokane), his brother and sister-in-law Michael and Leona Leichner (of Oregon), six nieces and nephews, and three cousins. He will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be on October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14111 E. 16th Ave., Veradale, WA 99037.



