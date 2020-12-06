SCRIBNER, Denzil Lee (Age 73) May 25, 1947 - November 30, 2020 Denzil Lee Scribner, 73 passed away on November 30th, 2020 in Superior, Montana. Denzil was born May 25, 1947 in Spokane, Washington to Gladys Mae and JD Thornton Scribner. During his youth he loved spending time hunting in Eastern Montana or with his family in Sandpoint, Idaho. He has always had a love for the outdoors and hunting. Denzil acquired the nickname "Scrub" early on. He attended Sacajawea Middle School and Joel E. Ferris High School. After high school Scrub went to work as a roofer and then in 1982 he joined Local 82 as an Insulator and Asbestos Worker. He met some of his lifelong friends through this union. In 1969 he married the love of his life Shirley Ann Staebell. Together they had two children, Tara Lee and JD Thornton. In 1980 the family left Spokane and moved to St. Regis, Montana to live the small town dream. As passions go, Scrub's was hunting! He loved big game hunting and he loved hound hunting. Most November's were spent with his horse or mules looking for the next big trophy deer or elk. While the winter months were occupied with lion hunting and bobcat hunting with his dogs. Scrub also loved fast cars. He rebuilt his dream car, a 66 Chevy Impala. Scrub and Shirley spent several years traveling to car shows and winning trophies. Scrub was most proud of his grandchildren and loved to tell people about their accomplishments. Scrub is survived by daughter Tara (Jason and children Brendan, Rylee, William) Barnes of Kalispell; son JD (Jody and children Chase, Kinlee) Scribner of Cataldo, Idaho; sibling: Cheri (Scott) Switzer of Bellevue, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews. Scrub was preceded in death by his father JD Thornton Scribner; mother, Gladys Scribner; wife, Shirley Scribner; and sister, Coni R.S. Fitch. Due to the ever changing COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be postponed and held in the summer of 2021. Scrub was a wrestler; he continued his love for this sport as a fan and supporter through his son and grandsons. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation in his name to either Silver Valley Wrestling Club (PO Box 611, Pinehurst, Idaho 83850) or Flathead Valley Wrestling Club (644 4TH Avenue West, Kalispell, Montana 59901).



