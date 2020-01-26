Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derrick James DeRyan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeRyan, Derrick James Derrick was called home to continue his walk with Jesus on December 29, 2019 at the age of 31. He was driving home from work down the icy Highway 206 when he lost control around one of the dangerous mountain bends. Derrick is survived by his parents, Roberta Calkins and Gregory DeRyan; fiancée Jasmine; children Chloe, Asher, and newborn Jaxyn; sisters Rachel, Heather and Kami; niece and nephews, as well as several aunts, uncles and extended family that all loved him dearly. Derrick was born on March 27, 1988 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Roberta Calkins and Gregory DeRyan. He received his GED from Job Corps in 2007. Derrick went on to be "Self-Made" as he called it (Hardscape and Interior Remodeling) and became a professional at everything he set his mind to. He worked hard to teach himself everything he conquered. Derrick was a devoted father to three beautiful children and wonderful partner to his beloved. He always had a special love towards all animals; he also leaves behind Baylie and Mogli. He loved to fish, shed hunt, play disc golf, snowboard and especially play scratch tickets/pull tabs. He really believed he was going to hit the jackpot one day. He was considered by many as the "luckiest man" they knew. Derrick was also the Minnesota Viking's "Number One Fan!" He was a natural born athlete and truly loved all sports! He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on February 1st at Foothills Community Church located at 11102 N. Forker Rd., Spokane, WA 99217. From there, we will all gather at Chinese Gardens at 5207 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99212 to share memories of Derrick.

