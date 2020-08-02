GAWLOWSKI, Devery Alice Devery Alice Gawlowski (Krohn) of Spokane Valley, WA, 70, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many, died peacefully on July 9, 2020, at 10:05 pm. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Damschen of Newman Lake, WA, and Heather (Travis) Rudolph of Otis Orchards, WA; her beloved three grandchildren, Gage, Sasha, and Jett; sister, Karolyn (Michael) Reed of Walnut Creek, CA; niece, nephew, and extended family. Devery was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gawlowski; parents, William and Elma Krohn; and her nephew, Greg Sharpes. Devery was born and raised in Pasadena, CA. At 19, she married her high school sweetheart and moved to San Diego, CA, raising and co-parenting their two daughters. She worked for Solar Turbines until moving to Spokane, WA with her 3rd husband. His career eventually brought them to Brownsville, TX. After his death in 2001, Devery moved back to the Spokane Valley area to be with her daughters and grandchildren. Devery enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Her eternal optimism and mega-watt smile was infectious. Her grandchildren were the center of her life. She loved watching them in sports and dance. Her adventurous side took her traveling and exploring new places. Devery often spent time with her closest friends while playing Bunco, going to the theatre, get-togethers, and celebrations she was the "hostess with the mostest!" A green-thumb was a gift she possessed and could frequently be heard talking to her flowers, telling them to "Grow! Grow! Grow!" Many hours were spent in her craft room, either card making, painting, or playing Mahjong and Solitaire on her computer. What many will remember most is her giving spirit. She was always there for anyone who needed her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do two things to honor Devery. First, tell your family members that you love them. Devery could never hear it or say it enough. Next, toast her life with a Dirty Motherher favorite drink. Her version was Kahlua, Brandy, and Half n' Half. There will be a Celebration of Life on August 15th. Please contact Jennifer or Heather via email at deverygawlowski@gmail.com for details and information.



