GEBALSKI, Dezyderiusz 'Dan' Dezyderiusz ('Dan') Gebalski, 64, of Nine Mile Falls, WA passed away on Aug 18, 2020 in the company of his family at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, after a sudden, brief illness. Dan was born on Christmas Day in 1955 in Waterbury, CT, the youngest of four children, to Zofia (Hipinski) and Dezyderiusz Gebalski. He was a fiercely proud first generation American. Raised and educated in Middlebury, CT, Dan was a civic minded citizen, volunteer firefighter and emergency dispatcher for years. He left for College on the west coast and graduated from Mt San Antonio College in southern California with degrees and certifications in Radiological Technology. As an interning technician, he met the love of his life, Denise (Dobkin) at Garfield Hospital and married in 1982. Shortly thereafter, Dan and his bride moved to the wide open spaces of Spokane and settled in Nine Mile Falls to start their family. He worked in Radiology and Nuclear Imaging at Sacred Heart Hospital for many years, taking some time off to work for General Electric traveling the United States and the world teaching radiologists the latest techniques of nuclear imaging using their newest, state-of-the-art imaging equipment. Tired of traveling and being away from his family, Dan returned to Sacred Heart to resume his role in Nuclear Imaging. From precision marksmanship to zymurgy, Dan was fascinated by, excelled at, and appreciated the minute technical aspects of his every endeavor. His wry humor and laughter, a never ending smile, his kind and gentle heart, and that mischievous twinkle in his eyes will be very much missed by all that knew him. He was predeceased by his parents and his infant sister Wanda, whom he never met as she died during a measles outbreak onboard ship when the family immigrated to America in 1947. Dan is survived by his wife of 38 years, his son Ian- a US Navy Corpsman in San Diego, and daughter Lindsey of Spokane, older sister Helena (and James) Young of Las Vegas NV, brother Jan (and Cheryl) Gebalski of Magalia CA, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Final arrangements were conducted by Neptune Society of Spokane. A Celebration of Life is planned and will be announced at a later date when all can, once again, assemble and commemorate. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to worthwhile charities in his name.



