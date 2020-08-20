1/2
Diana DAVIS
1970 - 2020
DAVIS, Diana Diana Davis, a beloved and loving mother, was tragically taken from this world in late July 2020 at the age of 50. She was born to Sylvester Davis and Kwi Chu on June 25, 1970 in Korea. Diana was raised in Spokane and later moved to Western Washington, where she resided until her passing. She attended high school in Spokane and later studied at Shoreline Community College and Green River Community College. Diana was a caregiver and certified nursing assistant during her career. Diana was a free-spirited, spunky person whose positive personality lifted those around her. She was an avid gardener spending countless hours tending to her vegetables. It was common to see her in her gardening hats and sunglasses. She enjoyed going out to restaurants, especially for sushi or pho, with friends and family. Each night she would fall to sleep watching Netflix. And don't forget, Mama was the boss! Family was a top priority for Diana. She loved being a grandma and valued the time she spent with her family. Diana never missed a day talking on the phone with her family, and it had to be video chat so she could see her grandkids! Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Kwi Chu. She is survived by her father, Sylvester Davis; daughter, Christina Davis; son, Christopher Davis; step-sons, Tyler Davis and Devione Davis; brother, Junior Davis; sisters, Cynthia Davis and Judith Wong; grandchildren, Givonte, Shaleyah, and Ashiyah; and nephew Jo Jo Chu. Due to current restrictions, the memorial service will be private, however a live stream of the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020. To view the live stream or to share memories of Diana, visit her tribute page at www.HennesseyValley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
