ROGERS, Diane Fay (Lorsung) Born April 4, 1934 and passed away peacefully of congestive heart failure on April 28, 2020. Diana was born at Sacred Heart Hospital to Lewis and Ann Lorsung. She graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1952, where she was a proud member of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the tennis team and taught her children to love the game. On February 12, 1953 Diana married James F. Rogers and were together for 56 years. They had four wonderful children: Norman L. Rogers of Shasta Lake, CA, Suzanne (Rogers) Dowling of Summerland Key, FL, Michael F. Rogers, Cheney, WA and Darrell J. Rogers of Spokane. Diana was an avid gardener most of her life. Her yards and fields were filled with flowers, fruits and vegetables. She worked at Eastern State Hospital for 15 years as a medical secretary. Jim and Diana homesteaded on Mt. Kit Carson and loved living in the mountains for many years. After their retirement, they spent their winters travelling in their motorhome and had many wonderful adventures. Diana is survived by three of her children, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also, by her two sisters, June Nelson and Sharon Stovall, both of Spokane, and many nieces and nephews. She had many wonderful caring friends at Hillyard Plaza where she lived the last years of her life. Special thanks to Melody and Thomas whom she loved as family. To her great sorrow, Diana was preceded in death by her husband, James and her son, Michael. Graveside services will be held at Marshall Cemetery later in the summer when her family will hold a Celebration of her Life.



