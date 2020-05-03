Diana Fay (Lorsung) ROGERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGERS, Diane Fay (Lorsung) Born April 4, 1934 and passed away peacefully of congestive heart failure on April 28, 2020. Diana was born at Sacred Heart Hospital to Lewis and Ann Lorsung. She graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1952, where she was a proud member of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the tennis team and taught her children to love the game. On February 12, 1953 Diana married James F. Rogers and were together for 56 years. They had four wonderful children: Norman L. Rogers of Shasta Lake, CA, Suzanne (Rogers) Dowling of Summerland Key, FL, Michael F. Rogers, Cheney, WA and Darrell J. Rogers of Spokane. Diana was an avid gardener most of her life. Her yards and fields were filled with flowers, fruits and vegetables. She worked at Eastern State Hospital for 15 years as a medical secretary. Jim and Diana homesteaded on Mt. Kit Carson and loved living in the mountains for many years. After their retirement, they spent their winters travelling in their motorhome and had many wonderful adventures. Diana is survived by three of her children, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also, by her two sisters, June Nelson and Sharon Stovall, both of Spokane, and many nieces and nephews. She had many wonderful caring friends at Hillyard Plaza where she lived the last years of her life. Special thanks to Melody and Thomas whom she loved as family. To her great sorrow, Diana was preceded in death by her husband, James and her son, Michael. Graveside services will be held at Marshall Cemetery later in the summer when her family will hold a Celebration of her Life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved