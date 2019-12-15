DENO, Diana Pauline Diane Pauline Deno, Age 54, passed away at her home in Spokane on the evening of Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019. She attended elementary schools in Anchorage, AK, Spokane schools, Indian Trail, Salk, Shadle Park, and SCC. Diana loved to make crafts when she was health able. She suffered much of her adult life from a rare disease. She is survived by her son and caregiver Ryan Deno; father Gordon Van Leuven; brother Doug Van Leuven; sister Darlene Kirk, and many other family members. Services to follow at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019