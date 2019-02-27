MARSH, Diane Cecilia (Boot) (Age 64) May 16, 1954 - February 20, 2019 The formidable Diane Cecilia Marsh (Boot), born May 16, 1954 in Spokane, WA, was one of eight siblings and 72 foster siblings parented by Jerry and Kathryn Boot of Hillyard. She passed away on February 20, 2019 near her winter retreat in Arizona where she enjoyed rock and crystal hunting. She married Ted Marsh of Valley Ford, WA, and celebrated 42 loving years. She is survived by three children: Nicole DeVon (46, Spokane), Tyson Marsh (41, Seattle), and Jaimée Marsh (33, Seattle) and her daughter-in-law, Olla Ibrahim (37, Seattle). She is also survived by two grandchildren: Peighton DeVon (22) and Halim Marsh (18 months). Her life was also enriched by many siblings, nieces and nephews including brothers Jerry Boot, Kevin Boot, and Phillip Boot of Spokane; nieces Shaunte Kohn, and Whitney Larios (Boot); and nephews Anthony Kohn, Kevin Boot, Jr. and Jerry Boot, Jr. Diane was a lover of Miniature Schnauzers, especially her beloved Ché (10). She exuded charisma and was incredibly personable, outgoing, and impressionable. She loved music and singing along to Tina Turner, Patti Labelle, Linda Ronstadt, Patsy Cline, The Temptations, and numerous other Motown, R&B, country and rock artists. Diane was a pretty lucky lady who loved to gamble, especially bingo and slot machines. She was especially passionate about providing support to women and children experiencing homelessness, and gave generously to her family and anyone she met with a need. She had a healing touch and was a phenomenal caretaker. Her adventurous spirit manifested by taking long road trips and achieving her dream of visiting Egypt. She was an unforgettable woman who told it like it was and believed that everyone should live their dreams. Life celebration services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division. In lieu of flowers, please send a meaningful donation in memory of Diane C. Marsh to the Chief Seattle Club. Https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Chief-Seattle-Club Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary