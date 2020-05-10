ROSMAN, Diane E. (Liljegren) June 19, 1965 September 16, 2019 Diane was born in Seattle, attended grades K-8 in Cheney and was a member of Cheney's EWRA youth swim team. Her favorite exercise was swimming. She worked summers as a lifeguard at the Quincy, WA swimming pool. She graduated from Quincy HS in 1983 and was a member of the Honor Society and Science Club. She earned a BS degree in Biology from Eastern Washington University in 1987. At EWU she met Guy Rosman and they were married in 1988. Diane loved the sciences and worked as a research biologist for several companies in the Seattle area. Her professional passion was research on autoimmune diseases. From age 13 she lived with Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was thrilled to work in a field that was developing treatments to improve people's lives. In 1991 she joined Guy at ICOS Biomedical research Co. As well as doing research, she served as company spokesperson for new biotech treatments. In 2005, a most wonderful event changed her life forever. Through a Seattle adoption agency, Diane and Guy were chosen by a young woman in Vancouver, WA, to be the adoptive parents of her baby-to-be. Diane was invited to be present at delivery, starting her life-long love for Emily at the moment of birth. Diane volunteered in Em's schools and activities, making friends wherever she went. Her beautiful smile and fierce optimism were inspiring. Emily was the joy of her life. Diane passed away peacefully in the Everett Hospice Center after a two year battle with oral cancer. She leaves behind friends and family with happy memories: Guy Rosman, daughter Emily, parents Del and Jeannette Liljegren, sister Jayne Kerns (Tom), aunts, uncles, and cousins especially, Jeff, Brad and Curt Bollinger who were like brothers. She also leaves a loving extended family born from Emily's open adoption. Our sincere gratitude to the Bothell area Hospice Homecare nurses and to the Everett Hospice Center for their extensive knowledge of medications, care options and family caregiving education. When gatherings are again safe, we will have a Celebration of Life. Please call (509) 995-9662 or email delwfs@hotmail.com so we can update you on plans.



