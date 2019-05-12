Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane GARBER. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St PO Box 175 Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

GARBER, Diane 1945 - 2019 Diane Garber passed away April 26, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born August 20, 1945 to Raymond and Fern McKinley in Newport, WA, and raised by step-dad, Robert Halter. Diane loved bowling, camping, fishing, her yard, golfing, riding around in the "razer" (4-wheeling), softball, traveling by ground, dancing, but most of all her pups, Meeko and Mesha, her daughters, grandkids, great-grandkids and her husband, Jay of 44 years in Reardan, WA. She was a member of the Eagles, a past member of Spring Creek Grange and was a proud member, firefighter and EMT of Reardan Fire and Rescue with 29 years of service to her community. Diane is survived by her husband Jay; daughters, Jodi Garber Miethe and Bobbi (Don) Garber Webster; grandchildren, Cody Myers, Josh (Brittany) Myers, Dallas Miethe, Franki (Jeremiah) Smith, Lexi (Andrew) Lindbloom, and Kyle Webster; 6 1/2 great grandchildren; sisters, Darlene (Tom) Andrews and Donita (Fred+) Payton; brothers, Dave (Sandy) Halter and Todd (Natalie) Rivinius. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Irma (Walt+) Ritchey, sister-in-law Kay (Bill) Finney and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Diane is preceded in death by her parents and brother Don (Linda+) "Unkie" McKinley. A Memorial Service will be held at the Reardan High School Gym, 215 E. Spokane St., Reardan, WA 99029, on May 17th, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Reardan Fire and Rescue, PO Box 151, Reardan, WA 99029. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

