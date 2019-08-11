Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Irene CASEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CASEY, Diane Irene (Age 78) Diane Irene Casey, of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinsons disease and Dementia on Saturday, July 27, 2019 with her daughter, Jerri, comforting her in her final days. Diane was born on November 1, 1940 in Butte, Montana to the late Thomas A. Cawley and Ann I. Cawley (Casey). A natural beauty with pretty blue eyes, she hardly ever wore makeup except for always having her lipstick on. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and traveling. She treasured her time spent during the spring and summer months living on the Pend Oreille River and the fall and winter months in Yuma, Arizona. Diane is survived by her partner and best friend of 22 years, Bill Smith of Priest River, ID; her children and their families: Jerri A. Miller (Doug) of Colbert, WA; Logan Miller, Lacee Lehn (Kavan); great-granddaughters Tesla and Zora Lehn; Harmonee Miller and Hazen Miller, Gary Farnsworth of Spokane, Megan Ley, Stephanie Litz (Eric) of Midland, GA; Ashley and Emily Litz; and her only sibling Thomas F. Cawley of Spokane. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ramila Sarenac and her staff at Sarenac Adult Family Home for their care and compassion. Hospice of Spokane also deserves a big thank you. Diane's kind and gentle nature will be missed by all who loved her. At her request, no service will be held. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019

