WEIGEL, Diane Irene (Felsman) (Age 77) Diane passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was a wonderful strong woman who fought a hard fight. She was born October 8, 1942 in Sandpoint, ID to Dottie Joseph and Norman Felsman. She attended West Valley High School. On November 4, 1070 She married Bill Weigel. Diane's hobbies included quilting, bowling, and listening to Elvis. She is survived by her husband Bill, sons: Shane, Nelson and Todd Oberst; sisters: Joey, Jane and Janese; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Trent Oberst and her parents. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00 AM at Sunset Chapel, inside Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley with inurnment of her cremated remains to follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, 211 N. Government Way.

