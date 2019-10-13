Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KINZEL, Diane Diane went home to be with her Lord from her residence in Spokane Valley, WA on October 2, 2019. She was born in Aberdeen, WA on September 15, 1939 to Pollyanna and Lyle Arnold. Diane married Dean Kinzel and had two sons, Jonathan and Paul Kinzel. She was a vibrant, outgoing, and fun-loving woman who enjoyed playing her sax at church or Fruitland Bible Camp. While playing her sax with her father, a pastor, at the Union Gospel Mission at the age of 10, God laid it on her heart to be a missionary nurse. Caring for the unloved and uncared for was her heart. Diane started her initial nursing education at Spokane Community College and years later was awarded a PhD in Nursing Sciences from the University of Washington in Seattle, WA. The title of her dissertation was "Becoming and Being Homeless as Described by Homeless Women with Children." Diane taught nursing for Washington State University for many years. Her happiest moments were teaching nursing students to care for the homeless on the streets of downtown Spokane. Students loved and respected Diane. For four summers Diane worked with two Romanian physicians caring for Gypsies in their Romanian villages. Diane is survived by her son Jonathan of Las Vegas, NV; her 104-year-old mother, Pollyanna Gormsen; her brother Larry Arnold; and best friend Zana Higgs, all residing in Spokane Valley, WA. She was a member of Valley Assembly of God Church where memorial services are being arranged. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019

