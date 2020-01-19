Spokesman-Review Obituaries
LEAHY, Diane (Schreckendgust) (Age 71) After a long struggle with cancer, Diane died January 9, 2020. She was born March 10, 1948 to Pauline and Sam Schreckendgust. Most of her life was lived in Spokane, where she worked many jobs. She was a 1966 graduate of Shadle Park High School. Diane leaves behind her siblings, Donna Murphy (Gardner), Dennis Schreckendgust Lee, Don Schreckendgust and Debbie Naccarato (Darrell) and all her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She had a quick, delightful humor, often displayed at the most surprising moments, a kick in the pants to any of us caught being too serious. She will be missed but her presence and love are remembered by those lucky enough to have known her. A Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date. Please leave a memory for the family at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020
