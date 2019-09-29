Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Louise LOWERY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOWERY, Diane Louise Diane Louise Lowery passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2019. Diane was born in Bremerton, WA. to James and Estelle Dauber. She graduated in 1961 from Shadle Park High School and married the love of her life, Gilbert Lowery in January of 1964. Diane worked at Nalley's Fine Foods for 26 years before they closed the chip plant doors in 1994. She retired from Columbia Lighting in the Spokane Valley. Diane was preceded by her husband Gil and is survived by her loving children, David Lowery of Tacoma, (wife Lavada), Deborah Lowery of Spokane, and Daniel Lowery of Puyallup (wife Sandra); grandchildren Adam Lowery and Brandon Lowery; great-granddaughter Aliya Lowery. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations will be welcomed at Hospice of Spokane.

LOWERY, Diane Louise Diane Louise Lowery passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2019. Diane was born in Bremerton, WA. to James and Estelle Dauber. She graduated in 1961 from Shadle Park High School and married the love of her life, Gilbert Lowery in January of 1964. Diane worked at Nalley's Fine Foods for 26 years before they closed the chip plant doors in 1994. She retired from Columbia Lighting in the Spokane Valley. Diane was preceded by her husband Gil and is survived by her loving children, David Lowery of Tacoma, (wife Lavada), Deborah Lowery of Spokane, and Daniel Lowery of Puyallup (wife Sandra); grandchildren Adam Lowery and Brandon Lowery; great-granddaughter Aliya Lowery. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations will be welcomed at Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close