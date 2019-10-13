CROWELL, Diane Lynn (Age 64) On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Diane "Dee" Lynn Crowell, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 64. Dee was born on September 5th, 1955 in Elyria, OH to Harry and Lucille Ditslear. Dee and her four siblings were raised by Robert LaMott and Lucy in Fort Wayne, IN. She received her high school diploma from Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, IN. Dee moved to Spokane, WA shortly after High School. She had three children, Diana Lynn, William Paul, and Ashley Gene. She married Roy E. Crowell on August 19, 1995. Dee had a passion for making people smile. She also loved to read, bead jewelry, and watch a good loved story on TV. She also enjoyed country music and cooking. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Dee was preceded in death by her father, Harry, step-father Robert, her mother Lucy, and her oldest brother Jim. She is survived by her husband Roy, her three children, Diana, Will (Lynzee), and Ashley, her sisters Jane and Nancy, brother Paul, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her life-long friends Vicky and Sharon and all the neighborhood kids that she took under her wings over the years, who were there by her side until the end. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at the Pines Cemetery, 1402S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206 at 1 p.m.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019