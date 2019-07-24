MABIE, Diane Marie (Age 64) May 16, 1955 July 13, 2019 Diane passed away on July 13, from congestive heart failure. She is survived by her husband Dale; daughter Shanna; son Eugene; three grandsons; three sisters and two brothers. She loved life to the fullest, going to Blues festivals and riding on the back of the Harley Davidson. Her "Love of Life" Celebration will be August 2, 2019 at 2 PM at Moran Prairie Grange, 6030 S. Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 24 to July 28, 2019