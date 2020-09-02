1/1
Diane Marniece MELAND
MELAND, Diane Marniece (Age 65) Date and Place of Death: August 19th, 2020 Spokane Valley, WA Date and Place of Birth: June 27th, 1955 - Spokane, WA. Parents Names: Ruth Lancaster (Bates) and Norman Dale Crowe Sr. Life History: Graduated from WVHS in 1973. Bartender all over Spokane. Hobbies included gardening, karaoke, computer games and taking care of her cats. Survivors: Spouse - Melvin "Butch" Axil Meland Jr.; Brother - Norman Dale Crowe Jr.; Children: Jason Brown, Tiffany "Lynn" Myers, Nichole Husk; Step Daughters: Shelly Gillis and Erin Lillevold; nine grandchildren; and two cats. Preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family September 5th, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Location of Service: Edgecliff Park Spokane Valley. Memorial Contributions: Melvin (Butch) Axle Meland, 12104 E. 19th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. 99206.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
