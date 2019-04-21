Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane MUNK. View Sign

MUNK, Diane October 17, 1935 - April 18, 2019 Diane Munk died after a long illness on April 18,2019. She lived in Coolin, Idaho with her husband with whom she was married to for 63 years. She was born in Spokane, Washington on October 17, 1935 to John H. Hansen and Ida Olin Hansen. She had completed a CPA degree from Eastern Washington University and had great success with her career. Diane was an avid quilter, winning many awards. She is survived by her husband Clark Richard Munk of Coolin, Idaho, and her daughters Kathy Munk, Donna Wegeleben, Denise Clare, Lori Wegeleben and her son Kenneth Munk. She also left behind nine grandchildren. She will be buried at Fairmount Memorial Cemetary in Spokane, Washington.

