Diane Virginia SHARP
SHARP, Diane Virginia Diane Virginia Sharp passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home. She was born in Spokane to Genevieve and Virgil Sharp. She graduated from North Central High School in 1956, and later she received a BA Degree from Whitworth, and a MA degree in Speech Education. She also received a MA Degree in Speech from WSU. She had a varied teaching experience in grade school, high school and college. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher at Mead, West Valley, and Central Valley. She enjoyed her many students over the years, and by so many notes they sent her, they truly thought she was a knowledgeable, informative and energetic teacher. She loves her dogs she had over the years, especially Roxie, who was by her side to the end. She loved murder mystery books especially those by Patterson and Jance. She loved going to the movies. Her favorite male Movie/TV star was Tom Selleck. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Bob and sister-in-law Carol. She is survived by several cousins and friends. Many thanks go to Jon Crosby and Autumn Sule, the wonderful caregivers that were with Diane to the end. Also, a big thanks to Horizon Hospice for their wonderful care. Diane's services will be held Tuesday, September 1 at 1pm in the chapel at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Avenue.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
5093285620
