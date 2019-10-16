THRAMS, Dianna Dianna G. Thrams was born in Spokane Washington on March 28, 1947. Dianna was a resident of Falmouth Kentucky where she passed away on October 10, 2019. She was a long time resident of Rosalia, Spokane and Cheney. She is survived by her partner Billy Howell, brother Tom Pratt, sister Donna Dean and four children, Paula Brewer, Paul Patillo, Ton Patillo, and Chad Patillo as well as seven grandchildren. She was a member of VFW Post 1474 in Hillyard. For years she was active in the VFW. She was a good friend and always willing to give a helping hand. Dianna had a passion for reading and enjoyed second-hand shopping. No services will be held.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 16, 2019