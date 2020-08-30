FALSETTO, Dianne G. (Age 79) Our beloved Mom and Nonni passed away on August 13th after a short illness. She was born in Coeur d'Alene, ID to William and Ruth Sundblad on February 19th, 1941, the youngest of four and the only one to be born in a hospital. Mom grew up in Spirit Lake, ID and moved to Spokane as a teenager, attending North Central High School and met a Rogers boy, Vic Falsetto through mutual friends and they married in August of 1959. They settled down in the Minnehaha neighborhood and raised four children, tragically losing their son Jeff in 1981. Having the first of five grandchildren around to cuddle and love helped with some of the pain. Mom or "Diney" as she was called by friends also touched the lives of thousands of Cooper Elementary students as their lunchtime and recess aide for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 78 last year. Her children were lucky to have a Mom involved in their school events and activities, which ranged from making 25 little cherry pies for the whole class on Washington's birthday to being the clown every year for the school carnival. She taught us to skip rocks, turn cartwheels and pitched thousands of baseballs. She was a Norwegian girl who learned to make Italian food from Vic's family and neighbors. They spent many years as members of The Early Ford Club and The Dukes, attending car shows, travelling and making new friends until Dad's passing in 2019. Mom loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughters and spending birthdays and holidays with them. She went through three or four books a week, loved chocolate, and the Casino! She talked fondly of her childhood at the lake and old friends. She is survived by her three children - daughter Tami Paul (Jeff), son Jerry Falsetto, and daughter Tina Falsetto; five grandchildren, Stephanie Wylie Jones, Tony Wylie (Shalena), Matthew Wylie, Cody Falsetto, and Rachel Paul; three great-granddaughters - Madison Jones, Kinsley and Jamison Jean Wylie; one brother - John Sundblad of Libby, MT, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Jeff and husband Victor and we pray they had a joyful reunion and are cruisin' around together in a hot rod in the sky! Due to restrictions on gatherings at this time the family will be having a small private service and burial for Dianne and Victor at Holy Cross Cemetery. We know your prayers are with us at this time and we are sorry we cannot be together. Memorial contributions may be made to Morningstar Boys Ranch.



