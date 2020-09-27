1/2
Dianne Marie (Cariker) MERRILL
MERRILL, Dianne Marie (Cariker) I, Dianne Marie Merrill (Cariker), left the party way too soon on September 15, 2020. I leave behind my wonderful husband, Nick, who loved me to no end. I also leave behind my best friend and sister, Vicki, who shared my deep love for Halloween; and her husband, Steve, who would always (unwillingly) go along with our group costumes. I also leave behind my two amazing daughters, who I loved to embarrass with my sweet, sweet dance moves. I also gave them my hilarious sense of humor, my deep love for anything Disney, and my unmatched creative talents. My oldest, Jamie (with Mike), who loved the weird way I said "ice", and Sam (aka "The Favorite"), who loved trying to figure out which celebrity name I was trying to pronounce. They loved me very much, and I loved them fiercely...but not as much as my grandchildren. I will miss seeing them grow up into the incredible people they are meant to be. Zibby (9), Scarlett (8), Aria (7), Venture (4), and Everleigh (4). They are the coolest little people on the planet, mainly because I was such a huge part of their lives. A private ceremony was held for me on September 24 at Holy Cross Cemetery. If you're wondering how I wrote this, it's in big part to my two hilarious daughters I mentioned earlier. Thank you all for sharing this life with me. Now I'm off to see my mom and dad, and hang at the cool kids' table with Walt Disney, Jim Henson, and my sis Tommye Jean. Love Always, Dianne. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
