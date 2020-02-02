Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne PERRINS. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

PERRINS, Dianne Dianne Perrins, currently of Montrose, CO, passed away peacefully at her home on January 22, 2020, after a long and persistent battle with cancer. She was in the care of Hope West Hospice at the time of her passing. Dianne Pruitt Perrins was born 29 May 1943 in Kirkland, WA to Ken and Margery Pruitt and was the oldest of three girls. Her siblings are Penny Melchisadeck (Kenny), of Federal Way, WA, and Pamela King (Chuck), of Everett, WA. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Steven Charles Merchant. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, WA in the class of 1961, flew as a stewardess for United Airlines and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was 18 years old. Quote: "Everything I've learned, every worthwhile concept I've embraced, indeed, everything that I am, originated with that baptism." She married Samuel M. Perrins of Deer Park WA, in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1965. She enjoyed many activities such as bowling, gardening, golfing, quilting, and was an avid genealogist. For nine years she served as an ordinance worker and office worker in the Spokane Washington Temple. Here she found her greatest joy in serving others. During the 12 years they lived in Mead, WA they owned and operated a bean and alfalfa sprout business called Blalock Farms. During the 14 years she lived in Tekoa, WA she served on the Tekoa City Council and worked as a Vet Assistant. She was active in all the auxiliaries of her Church. She loved to attend as many of her grandchildren's music and sporting events as she could. She lived formerly on Badger Lake, WA, where she and Sam enjoyed their retirement years among many wonderful friends. She is survived by her husband of almost 55 years, Samuel Melvin Perrins; children, Steve and Lanith (Perrins) Whetstone of Ephrata, WA, Derrick and Amy (Ashdown) Perrins of Kennewick, WA, Jason and Kimberly (Teuscher) Perrins of Vancouver, WA, Clayne and Kelli (Nibarger) Perrins of Spokane, WA, Adam and Susanne (McInnes) Perrins of Clifton, VA., Chad and Sarah (Perrins) Rowley of Coolidge, AZ., Walter and LeaAnn (Perrins) Sharp of San Diego, CA, Nathan and Carrie (Ashdown) Perrins of Montrose, CO, Grant and Darla (Kelly) Perrins of Vineyard, UT, Seth and Kathy (Bingham) Perrins of Rota, Spain, and Tyrel and Samantha (Perrins) Ross of Montrose, CO; 55 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and still counting. NOTE: 30 January 2020 is the date of Sam and Dianne's 55th wedding anniversary. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on February 7th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Spokane North Stake Center, 401 W. Regina Ave, Spokane, WA 99218, with a viewing at 9:30-10:30 am prior. Graveside service will be at 1:30 pm at the Deer Park Woodland Cemetery. Flowers donations can be sent to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Spokane North Stake Center, 401 W. Regina Ave, Spokane, WA, 99218 in Dianne's memory. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at

PERRINS, Dianne Dianne Perrins, currently of Montrose, CO, passed away peacefully at her home on January 22, 2020, after a long and persistent battle with cancer. She was in the care of Hope West Hospice at the time of her passing. Dianne Pruitt Perrins was born 29 May 1943 in Kirkland, WA to Ken and Margery Pruitt and was the oldest of three girls. Her siblings are Penny Melchisadeck (Kenny), of Federal Way, WA, and Pamela King (Chuck), of Everett, WA. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Steven Charles Merchant. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, WA in the class of 1961, flew as a stewardess for United Airlines and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was 18 years old. Quote: "Everything I've learned, every worthwhile concept I've embraced, indeed, everything that I am, originated with that baptism." She married Samuel M. Perrins of Deer Park WA, in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1965. She enjoyed many activities such as bowling, gardening, golfing, quilting, and was an avid genealogist. For nine years she served as an ordinance worker and office worker in the Spokane Washington Temple. Here she found her greatest joy in serving others. During the 12 years they lived in Mead, WA they owned and operated a bean and alfalfa sprout business called Blalock Farms. During the 14 years she lived in Tekoa, WA she served on the Tekoa City Council and worked as a Vet Assistant. She was active in all the auxiliaries of her Church. She loved to attend as many of her grandchildren's music and sporting events as she could. She lived formerly on Badger Lake, WA, where she and Sam enjoyed their retirement years among many wonderful friends. She is survived by her husband of almost 55 years, Samuel Melvin Perrins; children, Steve and Lanith (Perrins) Whetstone of Ephrata, WA, Derrick and Amy (Ashdown) Perrins of Kennewick, WA, Jason and Kimberly (Teuscher) Perrins of Vancouver, WA, Clayne and Kelli (Nibarger) Perrins of Spokane, WA, Adam and Susanne (McInnes) Perrins of Clifton, VA., Chad and Sarah (Perrins) Rowley of Coolidge, AZ., Walter and LeaAnn (Perrins) Sharp of San Diego, CA, Nathan and Carrie (Ashdown) Perrins of Montrose, CO, Grant and Darla (Kelly) Perrins of Vineyard, UT, Seth and Kathy (Bingham) Perrins of Rota, Spain, and Tyrel and Samantha (Perrins) Ross of Montrose, CO; 55 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and still counting. NOTE: 30 January 2020 is the date of Sam and Dianne's 55th wedding anniversary. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on February 7th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Spokane North Stake Center, 401 W. Regina Ave, Spokane, WA 99218, with a viewing at 9:30-10:30 am prior. Graveside service will be at 1:30 pm at the Deer Park Woodland Cemetery. Flowers donations can be sent to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Spokane North Stake Center, 401 W. Regina Ave, Spokane, WA, 99218 in Dianne's memory. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close