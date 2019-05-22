Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dillard "Duke" FICKLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FICKLE, Dillard "Duke" (Age 79) Duke passed away on May 5, 2019 in Spokane, WA from multiple myeloma. He was born in Wilder, ID on October 13, 1939, the ninth of eleven children to John and Lela Fickle. The family moved to Post Falls, ID where Duke was a jock in high school. Duke worked for Standard Oil and ultimately owned a Chevron Service Station in Browne's Addition. After selling the service station he worked in vending machine distribution, convenience stores, and with his son Gary in construction. Duke enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, and Sudoku puzzles. He was respected and liked by all who knew him. Duke had three families. He married Audrey, and they had three children, Gary, Annette, and Pam. Then he was step father to Russell and Keith Paulson. In 1984 he married Lyn and added Travis and Sam Smith as step sons. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings John, George, Frank and William Fickle, Audrey Jones, Helen Davenport, and Mary Simpson. He is survived by wife, Lyn; children Gary (Jennifer) Fickle, Annette (Dan) Bond, and Pam (Kal) Gallion; step children Russell (Judy) Paulson, Keith (Loretta) Paulson, Travis (Kimberly) Smith, and Sam Smith; six grandchildren; sisters Claudia Reno, Ruth Masten, and Bonnie Prunty. Please join Duke's celebration of life on Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA. Memorial contributions can be directed to Meals on Wheels,

FICKLE, Dillard "Duke" (Age 79) Duke passed away on May 5, 2019 in Spokane, WA from multiple myeloma. He was born in Wilder, ID on October 13, 1939, the ninth of eleven children to John and Lela Fickle. The family moved to Post Falls, ID where Duke was a jock in high school. Duke worked for Standard Oil and ultimately owned a Chevron Service Station in Browne's Addition. After selling the service station he worked in vending machine distribution, convenience stores, and with his son Gary in construction. Duke enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, and Sudoku puzzles. He was respected and liked by all who knew him. Duke had three families. He married Audrey, and they had three children, Gary, Annette, and Pam. Then he was step father to Russell and Keith Paulson. In 1984 he married Lyn and added Travis and Sam Smith as step sons. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings John, George, Frank and William Fickle, Audrey Jones, Helen Davenport, and Mary Simpson. He is survived by wife, Lyn; children Gary (Jennifer) Fickle, Annette (Dan) Bond, and Pam (Kal) Gallion; step children Russell (Judy) Paulson, Keith (Loretta) Paulson, Travis (Kimberly) Smith, and Sam Smith; six grandchildren; sisters Claudia Reno, Ruth Masten, and Bonnie Prunty. Please join Duke's celebration of life on Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA. Memorial contributions can be directed to Meals on Wheels, www.nowspokane.org Published in Spokesman-Review on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close