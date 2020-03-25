Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dinah Lee WIDMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WIDMER, Dinah Lee November 3, 1931 - March 18, 2020 It is with much sadness that we say goodbye for now to a beloved wife, mom, gram, great-gram and friend. Dinah was born in Wenatchee, WA to Claude and Myrtle Watkins on November 3, 1931. She went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on March 18, 2020. In 1950 she moved to Spokane, WA to attend Whitworth College on a music scholarship. It was here, during a spring choir tour, that she met her husband of 67 years, Elwood (Woody) Widmer. Dinah sang in many musical productions while attending Whitworth, and music remained a large part of her life. Dinah's greatest joy was being a supportive wife and stay-at-home mom raising her five children, Roger (Karol) Widmer, Timothy (Leslie) Widmer, Melinda (Dan) Ferguson, Jill (Doug) Anderson and Jennifer (Dave) Korver. Dinah is survived by her husband, Woody, her five children, her 15 grandchildren in whom she invested and cherished, her 28 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Even near the end of her life when her memory was failing, she never forgot her Savior, Jesus Christ or her passion that those around her know Him too. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission.

