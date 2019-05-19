SALCIDO, Dionne Marla Dionne Marla Salcido passed away from breast cancer on April 23, 2019 in La Habra, California. She was born on August 13, 1969 in Los Angeles to David Salcido and Dolores Macias. Dionne graduated from La Habra High School. She lived in Tucson, Arizona and Spokane, Washington for a short time before settling in La Habra for the past 20 years. Dionne was a social worker specialist. Her greatest interest was her children, David and Delia. She enjoyed art and loved to draw. She also liked sports, especially softball and soccer. When she found out she had cancer, she became a warrior for cancer patients and made gift boxes for them. Dionne was a good Christian and would help anyone in need; her door was open to anyone that needed a place to rest. Dionne was a very special person. She was positive, helpful, and loved having family trips with her kids. She drove up to Spokane from L.A. just for a one day visit last year.She is survived by her children, David and Delia; brothers, Paul Salcido, Michael Salcido, Joseph White, Devin and Tony Vasquez; sisters, Alicia Fiallos and Monique Salcido; mother, Dolores Macias; and father and step-mother, David and Tamara Salcido. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jess and Ruth Salcido, and Margaret and Ernie Macias. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. John Vianney, 503 N. Walnut Rd., Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, Dionne would like donations to go to the . Please share memories of Dionne at www.HennesseyValley.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary