WHITFIELD, Dolores A. (Age 89) Dolores A. Whitfield passed peacefully on June 15 at the age of 89. Dolores was born to Violet and Robert Clark Sr. She graduated in 1948 from Rogers High School and married her sweetheart Joseph H. Whitfield Sr. on October 29, 1948. Dolores is survived by her sons: Joseph H. Whitfield Jr., Roy H. Whitfield, and James L. Whitfield; grandchildren: Anthony Whitfield, Jocelyn Babcock, and Kenneth Whitfield; her sister Charmaine Beckham; and many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe (1985) and her brother Bob Clark (2009). Dolores lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and housekeeper. She is known for her hundreds of hours of volunteer work (until a health condition made it impossible) with the Ronald McDonald House, Holy Family Hospital, and the Mead Food Bank. A celebration of life will be held at the Intersection Church at 905 N. McDonald Rd. in the Spokane Valley on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am. A casual reception will follow.

