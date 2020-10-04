RHOADS, Dolores Ann Dolores was born August 19, 1932 in Sidney, Montana to parents Alfred and Ellen Craig. Their family moved to Spokane, WA from Sidney, MT in 1940. Dolores married Rod Rhoads in Spokane on May 17, 1952 and raised their family there. Rod and Dolores family included five children Julie Sweet, Shane and (Melody) Rhoads (both deceased), Kelly and (Sherri) Rhoads, Michael Rhoads and Timothy Rhoads and she raised her granddaughter, Michelle Knapp. Also, 13 grandchildren and spouses; 26 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandchild and one on the way, and countless others that she claimed as her own. Dolores played a big part of the family business, Sunshine Health Facilities (54 years) from 1964 to 2018 when she retired at 85 years young. She saw the business grow from two employees to 320 today. Graduated high school in Garfield Washington. She went to college full time, worked full time, and had five children and a husband to care for the year she became a Licensed Practical Nurse at 42 years old. Needless to say, she wasn't able to spend much leisure time on her front porch with her family and neighborhood family that year. She was a member of the First Free Methodist for 70 years. Her family was her priority and holidays and family gatherings were very special. Her backdoor was always unlocked in case someone came to visit and she wasn't home they knew they could make themselves at home. Many summer nights her full front porch was lined with neighborhood kids in their sleeping bags. Dolores loved well and was deeply loved by all who knew her. She has left us a legacy of love, Jesus and acceptance of all. Dolores was preceded in death by husband, Roderick Rhoads, son, Shane Rhoads and daughter in-law, Melody Rhoads and two grandchildren, Alisha Sweet and Joseph Lowley. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Eastpoint Church, 15303 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99037. Donations in Dolores Ann Rhoads name may be made to the First Free Methodist Church or the Union Gospel Mission.



