FRANZKE, Dolores 03/30/2019 Dolores Franzke (Age 83) November 24, 1935 - March 30, 2019. Dolores passed away on March 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Dolores was born in Havana, Cuba to Candido Mazaeda and Adelina (Barreal) Mazaeda and had one sibling, Soledad (Mazaeda) Rodriguez. Dolores migrated to the US from Cuba in 1960 with her 1st husband and their two children. Dolores and her 2nd husband owed a contract sewing business in Southern California. Dolores and her husband retired and moved to Spokane in 1997. She loved music, dancing and most of all her family. She is survived by her 2nd husband of 42 years Rolf Franzke; son George (Deborah) Barrena; daughter Ada (J.C.) Moore; grandson Jake (Ashlee) Barrena; two great-grandchildren Tenley and Kingston; niece Tania (Lewis) Schultz and nephew Ed Rodriguez plus grand nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.

